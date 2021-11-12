KAMIAH — The 2021 Festival of Trees & Scavenger Hunt to support the Teen Center of the Upriver Youth Leadership Council begins Monday.
Local artists have created trees, wreaths, tablescapes and more that will be scattered throughout the community in local businesses and on the Upriver Youth Leadership Facebook and Instagram pages. Bidding can be done at the Teen Center at 405 Main Street in Kamiah or on the Facebook page where an event album will be created. Bidding closes Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Also on Monday, a scavenger hunt has been added to the festivities. Maps of businesses where the Christmas creations are placed can be picked up at the Teen Center. Prizes include gift certificates to local businesses and more.
Organizers hope the event will raise some of the revenue lost last year because of COVID-19, and offer a traditional holiday event. Anyone wishing for more information may contact Sharlene Johnson at 208-743-0392 or visit upriverylc@gmail.com.