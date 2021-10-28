Kamiah Mayor Betty Heater is facing a challenge by councilor Dan Millward, who did not respond to a request by the Lewiston Tribune for candidate information.
Candidate name: Betty J. Heater.
Office seeking: Mayor.
Age: 53.
Education: Associate degree in business management, University of Phoenix.
Previous elected experience: Kamiah mayor for the last four years.
If elected, what would be your goals in office?
My continued goal of recreation for this community includes the swimming pool and skate park. This will benefit tourism in the community, and will also encourage surrounding communities to join in.
Surrounding businesses will benefit from added traffic in the area, and families will have more healthful recreation options right here in our own city.
I also have hopes for achieving some grants through the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee to improve sidewalks that are in bad shape, and overlays for streets, following the guidance of our transportation plan.
I plan to follow our new facility update plan for the sewer plant, and budget accordingly from most important items to items that are lower priorities. Our goal is to get those things done without burdening our community with more bonds.
What is the most important issue in this race?
I don’t feel there are any issues. I am running again for mayor because I have the passion and desire to see my projects through — the pool, the Bryan Drive booster station, supporting the skate park, and road projects.
But most importantly, I truly love serving this community. Some say it’s a thankless job but it’s the little things that I am able to do for the people — and the community as a whole — that just make my heart happy.
