A Kamiah man will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene today on felony charges of second-degree murder and strangulation in connection with the death of a woman last October.
Travis D. Ellenwood, no age given, was indicted by a federal grand jury June 3. According to a court file, Ellenwood, “an Indian, with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill B.A.B. by beating her and strangling her in violation of” federal law.
The indictment added that on Oct. 31, 2020, Ellenwood “did knowingly assault B.A.B. who was an intimate partner or dating partner, by strangling and attempting to strangle B.A.B.”
The indictment was signed by Traci J. Whelan, assistant U.S. Attorney.
Ellenwood was originally arrested in November and had been held in the Nez Perce County Jail until being transferred to the federal prison in Coeur d’Alene this week.
According to an earlier report, FBI agent, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence near Kamiah on Oct. 31 where a woman was found dead. Ellenwood was identified as a person of interest and arrested about two weeks later.
He is being represented by David R. Partovi, of Coeur d’Alene.