A 52-year-old Kamiah man was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of suffocation.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stephen Jason Dahlin got into a fight with his wife on Oct. 24, 2020, and forced her face into a cushion until she could not breathe. Dahlin’s wife sought medical help and Dahlin fled the area, the news release said.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained search warrants for Dahlin’s residence and discovered evidence that corroborated the victim’s account of her attack and to track Dahlin’s phone, which ultimately led to his arrest in Arizona.
Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye, of Coeur d’Alene, also ordered that Dahlin serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Dahlin was indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 10, 2020, and pleaded guilty to the charge June 9.
U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez credited the efforts of the FBI, Nez Perce Tribal Police and the Lewis and Idaho county sheriff’s offices that led to the charges.