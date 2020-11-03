ASOTIN — A 19-year-old Kamiah man was sentenced to at least one year behind bars on charges of first-degree child rape and first-degree incest.
After he is released from jail, Ashton W. Mendenhall will be under community supervision by the Department of Corrections for life, according to Asotin County Superior Court documents.
The defendant was sentenced under a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative last week by Judge David Frazier to life in prison with all but 365 days suspended. However, if he violates his parole conditions, Mendenhall could face more time in prison.
His charges stemmed from repeated sexual assaults against a young female victim over the span of several years. Mendenhall, who has no prior felonies, was represented by attorney Vic Bottomly, and Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols handled the case on behalf of the state.