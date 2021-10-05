COEUR D’ALENE — Travis D. Ellenwood, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to second-degree murder in the strangling death of his girlfriend, Bessie Blackeagle.
According to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s office, U.S. Magistrate Candy W. Dale took Ellenwood’s plea and set the case for sentencing in front of Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at a future date. Ellenwood faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000, the news release said.
Ellenwood, 44, was indicted by a federal grand jury in July and scheduled for a jury trial to begin Monday. But that was unnecessary following Ellenwood’s guilty plea.
According to court records, Ellenwood went out to a bar in Kamiah on Oct. 30, 2020, along with Blackeagle. During the early morning hours of Oct. 31, they returned to their residence and began an argument.
During the argument, Ellenwood repeatedly struck Blackeagle and at one point strangled her until she could not breathe. Though it is unknown the exact time that Blackeagle was beaten and strangled, Ellenwood eventually called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. and reported that she was not breathing. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the residence and found that Blackeagle was dead.
Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. of the District of Idaho credited the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nez Perce Tribal Police and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation that led to charges.
Gonzalez also encouraged those who experience domestic violence or those who know of someone in need of help to contact the free and confidential National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE; texting “START” to 88788; or visiting the website thehotline.org.