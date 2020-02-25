A Kamiah man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday after backing out of an earlier plea deal in the case involving the 2018 death of Sarah Warden, of Clarkston.
Cole Marcell, 25, entered a guilty plea in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court and faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced later this year.
Marcell is one of three people implicated in Warden’s death. Gabriel Mattingly was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing and Amanda M.D. Jones was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
According to court documents, Marcell orchestrated the killing as part of an effort to steel Warden’s $800 Social Security check for drug money. Warden was seen entering a pickup truck in the Clarkston Walmart parking lot driven by Marcell and occupied by Mattingly and Jones in the early morning hours of June 1, 2018. He drove the group to a secluded area near Waha and slit Warden’s throat and bludgeoned her with a hammer while Jones held her down. Jones also beat and stabbed Warden. Her body was dumped near Winchester and discovered about a month later.
Marcell was scheduled to plead guilty to first-degree murder in October but took exception to the term “premeditated” in charging documents and refused to sign on. He instead opted for a jury trial that was scheduled to begin in June.
His guilty plea means there will be no jury trial. Monday’s charging documents did include the word premeditated and the term “with malice aforethought.”
Nez Perce County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Coleman said he will press for a sentence of 40 years to life, but, according to the plea agreement, Marcell and his attorney can argue for less time.
“This is the first step in the process of bringing some amount of closure to the family and friends of Sarah Warden,” Coleman said in a news release. “With this resolution we have ensured that there will be no appeals, while also being able to argue in the range of a reasonable and likely sentence. It was important that Mr. Marcell plead guilty to first-degree murder as he was the one most responsible for Sarah’s death.”
