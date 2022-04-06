GRANGEVILLE — A 34-year-old Kamiah man was charged with multiple felonies resulting from a drunk driver complaint.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Monday about a drunk driver on State Highway 162 between Idaho and Lewis counties.
The person reporting the incident told dispatchers the driver of the vehicle tried to run him off the roadway, the news release said.
Deputies located the vehicle and the driver at a dead-end gravel road off State Highway 162 in Idaho County. The driver, Calvin Broncheau, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving under the influence of drugs and a felony agent’s warrant.