KAMIAH — A 30-year-old Kamiah man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly talked about shooting a person while carrying a gun, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Pena was found on Ridgewood Drive in Kamiah where he was taken into custody by officers from the Nez Perce Tribal Police without incident, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2:05 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of an armed man walking in the area of Second and Mernita streets in Kamiah. Deputies responded to the area and learned the man with the gun had made statements about shooting a person who lived at Dale’s Trailer Court, the news release said.
Witnesses identified the man as Pena and led officers in his direction, the release said.
Businesses in the area were put on lockdown during the incident. Officers from Lewis County, Idaho County and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the incident.