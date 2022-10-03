Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — “I appreciate everyone being here for this historic event,” Kamiah American Legion Post No. 75 Cmdr. Ron Funnemark said to a crowd of about 30 on Sept. 24, at the legion hall. The occasion was the unveiling and dedication of the Gold Star Memorial Byway plaque.
“We’re the first in Idaho to have this, and there’s only one first. This is a big deal,” Funnemark added. He noted and thanked the American Legion members present, as well as members of the Kamiah and Kooskia city councils.
The Gold Star family is one that has experienced a loss of a loved one — an immediate family member who died as the result of military service.
Pastor Greg Gibler, Gateway Christian Fellowship – Kooskia, blessed the dedication with a prayer.
“I pray we feel your presence because you are with us wherever we go,” Gibler prayed. “I pray this dedication focuses on you and your plans for us as a body of believers. We honor the Gold Star families in our midst today.”
Cheryln Pankey, president of Valley Garden Club, gave a brief description of what the Gold Star plaque represents.
“We are here today to honor Gold Star families, whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice, and, as a result, their survivors live with the pain of that loss,” she said. “Our mission is to honor them with hope and healing. This is for those who never got to know their father or mother, aunt or uncle; for the husband who will never hold his newborn child and the parents who will never see their son or daughter.”
Pankey said the plaque is a reminder to all who defended the freedoms of American residents and who paid the price with their lives.
“It is with pride and appreciation National Garden Club Inc. joins with Gold Star families, the American Legion of Kamiah, Valley Garden Club and the State of Idaho to maintain this program with this marker that stands as a symbol for all Gold Star families,” Pankey said.
Patti Latch, executive director of America’s Gold Star Families, sang the National Anthem and offered her words of encouragement regarding the commemoration. She is a former resident of Illinois who, once they were both widowed, married her childhood sweetheart and recently relocated to his home in Stites.
“As a young girl, I did not have a connection with the military,” she said. “I got a crash course on that when both my sons enlisted in the Marines within months of each other and our family endured three deployments within just a few years during the height of the Iraqi war.”
She said she felt she must do more to support families who had lost loved ones in the pursuit of American freedoms.
“We were fortunate because our sons came home, but many did not. Ceremonies like this one today are so important because they jolt us back to the reality that freedom is not free,” she said.
Pressin’ in the park Oct. 16 in Craigmont
CRAIGMONT -- Frost is in the air, and soon it will be time for Pressin’ in the Park. The Craigmont Community Church will sponsor the sixth annual Pressin’ in the Park event Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Craigmont City Park. The event starts at noon and runs until 4 p.m.
The free event is open to the public. Food will be served from 12:30-2 p.m., and Sonnen sausage with lots of other good stuff — including apple crisp for dessert — will be on the menu. There will be pumpkin carving and games for the kids, and plenty of things to keep you busy if you want to pitch in and make some cider. No need to bring apples or jugs, we provide that, and we will send you home with a jug of tasty hand-pressed cider at the end of the day.
If you are interested in helping out with the event, contact Steve Riggers at (208) 791-7656.
Two Fall Lectures set for October
COTTONWOOD -- The St. Gertrude’s Museum Fall Lectures, which provide insights into the history of our region, will be held on two Thursdays in October. Lectures begin in the late afternoon so guests have the opportunity to enjoy the museum and gift shop beforehand and drive home before dark. Light refreshments are provided. Both events start at 4 p.m. and are free and open to the public. They are held in the Johanna Room of the Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, Idaho.
October 13 — Mary Ladelle Minton in conjunction with the North-Central Idaho Speaker’s Bureau, presents, “Murder Most Foul in the New Idaho Territory.”
Gold envy was the reason for the 1863 mass murder of men and mules in Idaho Bitterroots. The news affected the entire west coast from Lewiston to San Francisco. The story has heroes, victims and villains, but everyone is complicated. Politics, bigotry, justice and a true friend make their appearances. Visitors will see some of the original documents from the “Magruder Murders” case, which resulted in the involvement of the California Supreme Court and governor, and the first trial of new Idaho Territory — murder.
Mary Ladelle Minton has focused on early Lewiston and Idaho history for many years, using her research to write and perform historically accurate plays, classes and talks around the region. Her writings include "Jane Timothy Silcott: Her Importance in Finding Gold & The Beginning of Idaho."
October 20 — Detective Jerry Johnson presents, “Finding the Lost in Idaho County”
Learn the details of some of Idaho County's lost persons, why lost people are so hard to find in Idaho County and conclude with a few practical tips on how you can avoid being added to the roster of Idaho County's lost when you embark on your next adventure.
Jerry Johnson has worked for the Idaho County Sheriff's Office for 24 years, during which time he investigated and participated in numerous searches for the missing. Jerry has been hiking and packing in north central Idaho since he was able to walk and still enjoys hiking in the mountains. He also enjoys coming home.
