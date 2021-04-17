Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
KAMIAH — The Upriver Youth Leadership Council recently received a $5,000 skatepark project grant through the Tony Hawk Foundation, according to Sharlene Johnson, UYLC’s executive director.
UYLC is a nonprofit whose vision is “empowering our youth to create a healthy, drug free community.”
Kamiah High School senior Jace Sams is a Youth Advisory Board member of the UYLC. He chose working toward the creation of a skatepark for his senior project. Johnson, an experienced grant writer, mentored Sams through the grant process, with Sams doing research, measurements, concepts and other aspects to support the grant application.
Sams said that, although the first attempt at getting a Tony Hawk Foundation grant was not successful, “it is awesome that it worked out this time.” Finding more sponsors and polishing up the grant request were the keys to success the second time, according to Sams. He learned a lot about the grant writing process, saying, “It’s a long process. You have to make sure everything is pretty much perfect.”
Freedom Northwest Credit Union, It’se Ye-Ye Casino and the nonprofit Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment have all donated or pledged funds toward the construction of the skatepark, Johnson said. Based on costs for nearby skateparks in Lapwai and Orofino, she anticipates the construction will cost $200,000 or more.
The next step, according to Sams, is working with Grindline, a Seattle-based company that specialized in the planning, design and construction of cast-in-place concrete skateparks. Sharlene Johnson said Jace Johnson, another YAB member, is providing photos and drone footage of the site to Micah Shapiro of Grindline to help familiarize him with the site. She said that a survey is needed to develop the design.
Johnson hopes the planning and design work will be completed this summer, with the idea of a phased development of the park. Although Sams will conclude his senior project before he graduates in May, he plans to stay involved in the development of the skatepark.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Half of Valley County gets COVID-19 vaccine
MCCALL — Half of the population of Valley County over age 16 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.
A total of 4,766 county residents had received the vaccine out of an estimated 9,552 total population age 16 or over, or 49.9 percent, according to the H&W’s online COVID-19 tracking site.
For the second straight week, no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Valley County were reported last week by the county’s two hospitals.
Last week was the first week that St. Luke’s McCall and Cascade Medical Center had reported no new cases since March 2020.
However, St. Luke’s McCall on Tuesday reported 638 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Valley County, or 13 more than the 625 total positive cases reported last week.
The increase is because of positive tests from December and January that were taken outside of St. Luke’s McCall and were seeking care at the hospital. The tests were only recently reported, a St. Luke’s spokesperson said.
Cascade Medical Center has had 106 total positive cases since last summer, bringing the revised total by the two hospitals to 744 cases.
Of that total, 649 cases were among Valley County residents, according to Central District Health. That means 95 cases were nonresidents who tested positive at the hospitals, according to hospital spokespersons.
Four confirmed deaths and two suspected deaths related to COVID-19 among Valley County residents have been reported by Central District Health.
The number of confirmed deaths in Valley Count was changed from five to four after it was determined one of the deaths was attributed to a person who lived and contracted the virus outside of Idaho, a health district spokesperson said.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday