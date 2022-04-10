Kamiah Fire-Rescue volunteer sustains minor injuries in rollover

KAMIAH — A Kamiah Fire-Rescue volunteer sustained minor injuries but didn’t require treatment after the pickup he was driving crashed early Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 12 west of Kamiah.
The Kamiah Fire-Rescue Facebook page posted that Bodie Norman was off-duty and not responding to a call for service around 5 a.m. Saturday when his pickup was involved in a one-vehicle rollover crash near milepost 58.
Norman denied medical evaluation and transport to a local hospital, according to the report. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
Norman was wearing a seat belt, according to the post.
Kamiah Fire-Rescue usually doesn’t release the named of people involved in such incidents, but in this case “to provide transparent information related to this situation and social media, collectively all parties have agreed to this public information release,” the post said.