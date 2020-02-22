Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — It was one for the weather record books here earlier this month, with a deluge of rain that hasn’t been seen in a generation.
According to meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal of the National Weather Forecast Office in Missoula, Mont., Kamiah set a daily rainfall record (1.90 inches) Feb. 7. The old record was 0.95 inches of rain in 1966.
“Furthermore, 1.90 inches of rain is the second all-time highest 24-hour precipitation total in Kamiah, with 1.93 inches being the all-time record holder back on July 1, 1997,” Lukinbeal said.
The abundant rain resulted in Lawyer Creek exceeding its bank and threatening to repeat last spring’s costly flooding at the city water plant, Riverfront Park and Empire Mills.
So far this year, 6.13 inches of rain has fallen here, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. The last time this amount of precipitation fell at Kamiah was in 2003, when 6.57 inches was recorded through Feb. 17.
— Ben Jorgensen, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Residents split on bow hunting in Kooskia city limits
KOOSKIA — No one seems to disagree that deer numbers have vastly increased at Kooskia; the issue is what to do about them.
The city of Kooskia gave the public an open season, so to speak, about whether or not continued allowance of bow hunting should be permitted in city limits.
Myrna O’Hare began the discussion during the recent city council meeting, noting that a deer had been shot with a bow in a vacant lot within a residential area. She said she contacted Idaho Fish and Game to see if it was allowed.
“I thought it was dangerous and also not appropriate to shoot these animals in the city limits in a residential area where people walk pets,” O’Hare said.
She pushed the council for an ordinance restricting use of bows and arrows in city limits.
“I believe there is plenty of acreage in Idaho County that can accommodate without people being down here within the city limits,” she said.
Fish and Game officer Erin Landers said she responded to O’Hare’s original call.
“I’m not here to offer an opinion on whether you should or shouldn’t offer bow hunting in town,” Landers said.
Instead, she said her purpose was to provide information so the council could make an educated decision.
“First of all, it’s not illegal to shoot your bow in town,” said Landers. “It’s not illegal to shoot a deer in town either. Kooskia does have a thriving urban deer population. I’m sure all of you know about it if you live in Kooskia. There are a lot of reasons deer come to town. There are lots of food sources; there are shrubs, there are gardens, lots of grass. Also opportunities for shelter. If people feed them, they have a safe, secure place to hide out.”
She said such circumstances led to the present situation of deer congregating in urban areas, where deer can sometimes be aggressive and cause problems with pets and traffic, and damage property and vehicles.
Congregating in the city can also be hazardous to the deer, Landers said, noting they can get tangled in fences, caught in swing sets and attacked by dogs.
“Having deer congregate in small areas like Kooskia, there is the potential to spread disease, illness, parasites between and among the deer population and potentially among other animals as well,” she said.
There are ways to manage the problem. Deer can be euthanized by a government agency. Landers said she felt Kooskia did not have a severe enough problem to endorse that option.
Numbers could be curbed through hunting, but it has pros and cons. Although numbers may be temporarily reduced, the deer will likely return because “it’s an enticing place to be.”
Hunting offers “the chance for those who don’t have the opportunity or ability to get out and hunt or hike the chance to fill a deer tag with archery,” Landers said.
She said archers typically practice and are quite familiar with their surroundings. Archery hunters must also take a bow hunting education class, have a valid license and tag, and can only hunt during the specified season set for Unit 16, otherwise known as Kooskia in this instance.
— Ben Jorgensen, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Waitsburg Flood Relief Committee in action
WAITSBURG — In action since early morning on Feb. 7, the Rev. Matt Wyatt of the Waitsburg Christian Church has been leading the ‘spontaneous volunteers’ of Waitsburg to assist residents with the many needs following flooding earlier this month.
On Feb. 9, a group of Waitsburg citizens formed the Waitsburg Flood Relief Committee, which has been driving the many volunteer and supply efforts since then. Margie Benson, Jillian Henze, Bryan Martin, Joy Smith, Brian Treadway and Wyatt are the members of the committee, with KC Kuykendall and Kate Hockersmith serving as Waitsburg City Council liaisons.
On a visit to the church Feb. 14, many plans were in action, and the church itself was buzzing with volunteers, including students from Waitsburg High School. Volunteer Bryan Martin was creating a master list of homes impacted in the Waitsburg area. As of Feb. 14, he had identified 30 homes affected by the flood, with that number growing as volunteers continue to assess damage.
Margie Benson was busy organizing the many food donations the church has been collecting, and has been cooking breakfast, lunch and dinners. Donation requests have been published on the Waitsburg Emergency Updates and What’s Happening in Waitsburg Facebook pages. These supply requests have been met with an outpouring of public support, often filled immediately. An account was opened at the Waitsburg Grocery, and the balance has been paid off anonymously a number of times. A donor took a supply request and filled it at a nearby Costco.
— Tracy Thompson, The Times, (Waitsburg), Thursday