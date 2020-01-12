Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
KAMIAH — Kamiah’s volunteer emergency medical technician unit is back to full strength after an agreement was recently reached between the city and 15 EMTs.
The group of EMTs had issued an ultimatum letter to the city council and mayor with five demands to be met by Dec. 2 or they would stop serving.
During a special council meeting on Dec. 4, Mayor Betty Heater accepted the EMTs’ resignations, explaining that when people give their boss an ultimatum it’s akin to resigning. The EMTs contested the action, saying they had been terminated.
At the conclusion of the special meeting, the council opted to rebuild its city ambulance service with a handful of EMTs who remained on service, along with new EMT Lead Andrea Layne.
All 15 EMTs were invited to return, but one has not because of some issues at home, Layne said, though she expects him to return.
Sorting through the issues entailed several weeks and “lots of talking and communicating,” Layne said. “We all found the common ground that the safety of the community and care of the community was our primary objective for all of us. We were able to get things together and get everybody back on board.
“Kamiah’s EMS Lead, Andrea Layne, has been working on resolving the issues between the city of Kamiah and the 15 EMTs,” confirmed EMT spokeswoman Kristina Seigler in a prepared statement.
“The Kamiah mayor and city council have said that the EMTs who are willing to return will be considered reinstated. Andrea Layne is currently reinstating all 15 EMTs, beginning Dec. 31, 2019.”
— Ben Jorgensen, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Mountain lion killed after two dogs attacked
McCALL — Two family dogs were killed four days apart earlier this month by mountain lions in the Clear Creek area south of McCall, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
A hunting party killed a mountain lion near the attack sites last Sunday, according to Fish and Game.
Roxy, a German shorthair and Lab mix owned by Jeff and Heidi Decarpenterie, was killed by two mountain lions on New Year’s Eve on Callender Road, about 8 miles south of Cascade.
Last Friday, Crackerjack, an 8-year-old Australian shepherd mix owned by Lenard and Leslie Irwin, was killed about a mile away from the Decarpenterie residence.
Following the second attack, the body of Crackerjack was found behind the Irwin residence by a neighbor, who alerted the owners and called the Valley County Sheriff’s Office.
A local tracking hound owner and a local hunter with a cougar hunting tag were hired by Fish and Game to find and kill the lions, a Fish and Game news release said.
Soon after officials began searching the area, a mountain lion was spotted a short distance from Crackerjack’s body. The hounds quickly treed the cougar, which was then killed by the hunter.
Fish and Game initially pursued two mountain lions on New Year’s Day with the help of a hound owner, but the cats’ trail was lost in heavy snow that fell after the attack, the news release said.
The names of the hunter and hound owner were not disclosed.
It is unclear whether the two attacks were carried out by the same mountain lion or whether the lion that was killed was responsible for the first attack, Fish and Game said.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Vaccine verification rule will change this year
COLFAX — The Whitman County Health Department released a notice informing parents that starting Aug. 1, 2020, it will be required to have medically verified immunization records for school and child care entry.
Medically verified records may be a Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS) printed from the Immunization Information System, a physical copy of the CIS with a health care provider signature, a physical copy of the CIS with accompanying medical immunization records from a health care provider verified and signed by school staff or a CIS printed from MyIR, a personal account where immunization records can be found if a child is vaccinated in the state of Washington.
“I believe this law was in response to the measles outbreak and people simply not getting vaccine records or certified exemption forms in on time, even with the prior 30-day grace period,” said Deanna Claybaugh LPN/BA with the Whitman County Health Department.
According to the Washington state Department of Health, on or before the first day of school or child care parents/guardians are required to provide proof of either full immunization, a certificate of exemption or the initiation of and compliance with a schedule of immunizations for their child.
For the 2020 school year, there will be no 30-day grace period for those who can’t present a medically verified immunization record.
A student may be placed on a conditional status, which allows the student to stay in school or child care if they are catching up on required vaccines.
For example, if a child is entering kindergarten and has received all vaccines except MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) dose two, with MMR dose one being administered one week before school, then the child can start school in conditional status, as they wait for the MMR dose two validity date. This child will also be given 30 days after the validity date to get the dose and turn in documentation.
Students in conditional status may stay in school while waiting for the recommended date of the next dose needed, plus another 30 calendar days to turn in documentation of the vaccination.
If the 30-day period expires and documentation has not been submitted to the school, the student will be excluded from further attendance until valid documentation is given.
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday