KAMIAH — The Kamiah Education Foundation will play host to a fundraising dinner and auction Oct. 26 at the Kamiah American Legion Hall.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for a no-host happy hour and auction bidding, followed by dinner catered by A Taste of Art. The auction begins at 7 p.m.
Auction items include custom jewelry, weekend getaways and a safari hunt.
Tickets cost $40 per person if purchased by Oct. 18; after that date, the cost is $50. The tickets include a dinner, a drink ticket, chocolate and a commemorative souvenier.
Past Kamiah Education Foundation projects have included high school art and music supplies, biology kits, chemistry materials and other school items.
For more information, contact Kellie Hunt at (208) 983-6009, Sharlene Johnson at (208) 816-3143 or email at KEF@kamiah.org.