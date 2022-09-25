Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
———
———
KAMIAH — Mayor Betty Heater clarified that Kamiah continues to contract with Lewis County for law enforcement. Speaking during the public comment period, Heater said, “apparently there are some nasty rumors going around that Kamiah is going to switch over to Idaho County for law enforcement. That is a fallacy. Our law enforcement contract is in place (with Lewis County), and everything is golden.”
The council passed resolution 2022-01, the annual appropriation ordinance for fiscal year 2022/23 which begins Oct. 1. They approved $3,152,734 in expenses for the city. This is approximately $139,000 higher than the current year’s budget, with much of the increase in the water fund.
Regarding a request to designate a handicapped parking space in front of a Maple Street residence, Heater and Council President Genese Simler expressed uncertainty about whether they could approve it. Councilor Kaylee Hunt spoke against it, citing concerns about setting a precedent.
“Regardless, I don’t think we should do it,” Hunt said, suggesting doing it for one person could lead to multiple requests in the city.
The council denied the request. This is consistent with their response to Wells Fargo for designated parking in front of the bank. The council denied that request at the Aug. 24 meeting, also expressing concerns about precedent for other businesses.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Cascade library reopens after closure from Watkin’s fire
CASCADE — The Cascade Public Library has reopened after being closed seven months with expanded community programs for kindergarten readiness, tutoring and homeschool academics.
The city-owned library at 105 N. Front St. had been closed since Feb. 8 when it received smoke and water damage from a fire that burned down Watkins Pharmacy across the alley from the library.
“I am thrilled to have the library open and serving patrons again,” Cascade Mayor Judith Nissula said.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped shelve books, offer support and donations,” Nissula said.
“We couldn’t have pulled this off without the generous offer from Tom and Karolyn Plehal who allowed the library to store all of the books and equipment in their insulated storage trailer,” she said.
Repairs included new floor and carpet, leveling concrete in the front of the building and painting the north and south sides of the building.
New programs include academic counseling for homeschooled children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
After-school tutoring programs are available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The library also offers a teen book club program, children’s story hour and art time and parenting classes three times per year.
For a full schedule of programs and events, visit the library’s website at cascade.lili.org.
The library is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Max Silverson, The Star News (McCall), Thursday
Cow shot near Malden/Rosalia
ROSALIA — Investigation is underway to identify a person that shot a cow Sept. 2, on the Wiryick’s ranch.
“There’s a lot of rumors who did it,” said Jeff Wiryick, noting that the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office was looking into the culprits.
The lead investigator, Deputy Randy Miller, was not available for comment before time of press.
— Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
