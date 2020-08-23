Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — The setting of the city of Kamiah annual budget was a low-turnout event, Aug. 12, but during the hearing before the regular meeting, the city council opened up discussion to the effect the city will be looking at hiring new outside representation to prosecute nuisance violations around town.
As part of a potential law enforcement contract with Lewis County, the city council had flagged a portion for prosecution service to be provided by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, totaling $20,000. But the council — and Councilor Stephen Rowe in particular — expressed dissatisfaction with how little bang the city would get for those bucks.
So, Rowe said, he would prefer to contract for city code prosecution separately from the city’s contract for law enforcement.
Mayor Betty Heater agreed. Instead, the city will be looking into hiring attorney Adam Green, of Grangeville — for $150 an hour, or at a contract rate to be determined — to pursue scofflaws whose property is at odds with city code.
“So we would actually have someone to prosecute our city ordinances?” councilor Dan Millward clarified.
“Yes,” Heater said.
Prosecuting attorney is an elected position in each county; the work of prosecuting crimes, and the city’s funding for criminal prosecution, would remain with Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Pall.
As the current contract stands, if Lewis County officers were to write up violations — such as for barking dogs, excessively long grass or weedy yards, or unregistered vehicles — the cases, Rowe said, wouldn’t be prosecuted. Because the prosecuting and policing matters overlap, the council tabled approval of a new contract with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office to the Aug. 26 meeting.
The council approved the budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, and approved a 4.5 percent increase in the city water fee rate as well as new, higher EMS fee rates.
Discussing the prospect for enforcement to make the positive difference the council would like to see, Rowe asked Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis about how enforcement has gone in Winchester.
“There were 24 complaints filed by the city,” Davis said. “The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office immediately stepped in. Adam Green dispersed 24 letters that gave them 30 days to comply. On day 31 after we got notification via certified mail that they had received their mail, if they did not comply during that 30 days, on day 31 we started issuing citations. So on day 31, 32, 33, we issued citations, and by day 34, people were coming into compliance. We issued three citations in that little city, and we are just about to 100 percent compliance.”
Davis went on to say that this action would likely be needed every year, as some people will come into compliance and then fall back out of compliance.
“What it does, guys, is it gives it teeth,” Davis said. “Lewis County Sheriff’s can issue citations down here all day, but they’re going to wad them up and throw them away if there’s no teeth to sink into this.”
— Andrew Ottoson, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Original McCall hospital building may still be used
MCCALL — The original hospital building from the 1950s could be kept standing and renovated under a cost-savings plan for expansion of St. Luke’s McCall.
The retention of the original building is part of a proposed plan to shave about $5.5 million from the cost of expansion of the McCall hospital now underway, St. Luke’s McCall Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Amber Green said Tuesday.
The savings will still leave the expansion project about $14 million short, down from the original $18 million deficit announced publicly in June, Green told the regular meeting of the McCall Memorial Hospital District board.
Members of the St. Luke’s project management team will go to the St. Luke’s Health System Finance Committee in November to ask for additional money to close the gap, Green told The Star-News.
Original estimates said $42 million would be needed to build a new two-story building next to the existing hospital building on State Street, tear down the 1950s portion of the building and renovate the rest of the current hospital, which was built in the 1990s.
That estimate ballooned to $60 million because of the high costs of construction in McCall because of winter weather and demand in the construction labor market, hospital officials have said.
The health system managed the McCall expansion in-house rather than hiring a general contractor, a process which has been changed, the officials said.
Keeping the 1950s building that housed the original McCall Memorial Hospital rather than demolishing could save about $2.5 million, Green said Tuesday.
A variety of other changes could save another $3 million, including leaving unfinished two of eight planned emergency room bays, two of 15 planned patient rooms and a procedure room in the new building, she said.
Other cost savings would come from leaving the hospital’s MRI scanner in its current location rather than move it to the new building, as well as changes in site work, landscaping and interior aesthetics, she said.
Work continues on the new two-story building to fully enclose it before this winter, Green said. The new building is scheduled to open in August 2022.
Work on renovations on the existing parts of the hospital would extend into the summer of 2023, she said.
Construction began in 2018 with utility and road improvements, including the rerouting of Hewitt Street.
Last summer, work began on the two-story expansion, which is planned to more than double the space now available in the current 30,000-square-foot hospital.
— Tom Grote, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday