Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
———
KAMIAH — Like many of the surrounding communities, Kamiah has seen operating and supply costs rise this year. The city council approved a 3% increase to water and sewer rates during their Sept. 28 council meeting. Mike Tornatore, deputy city clerk, explained they are not asking for any more than they have to.
“We’re just doing what we need to and being fiscally responsible,” he said.
The council also approved a 3% increase to the retainer fee for city attorney Matt Jessup. Jessup, a Grangeville-based attorney, provides legal services to the City of Kamiah. According to Mayor Betty Heater, this is about a $60 ($56.25) per month increase to Jessup’s $1,875 monthly retainer fee.
Dr. Kim Bartholomew appeared before the council to begin the request for a conditional use permit to operate her chiropractic practice out of her home at 704 First Street. Although she has run her business for 29 years at its current location at 402 Main Street, the building has sold and the new owners plan to occupy the building. She explained the back of her property is on Hill Street and is in a commercial zone.
Tornatore told the council he has reviewed Bartholomew’s plans. He believes what she is planning is very nice and will add value. He acknowledged that a home-based hair salon in the same area has set the precedent for low-traffic, home-based businesses.
The city council approved Bartholomew’s request to move forward with the conditional use process outlined in city ordinances, including sending out letters to nearby landowners.
Heater said that city public works staff are “keeping a close eye” on the Bryan Drive Booster station following recent electric system issues there. The city is pursuing judicial confirmation to allow them to fund a major upgrade to the facility including a backup power source (Clearwater Progress, Sept. 15).
Kamiah City Council generally meets on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is planned for Oct. 12. Agendas are posted in advance at city hall and on the city’s website at cityofkamiah.org. You can also sign up to receive news and alerts via email and/or SMS (text) by subscribing to the website.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Stites Hardware hosts grand reopening
STITES — Free hot dogs, balloons, games, prizes and sales throughout the store greeted visitors to the Stites Hardware grand reopening Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Although new owners Terry Sanford and Dionne Wells bought the store from the Brandt family more than a year ago, it took some time to build up their merchandise and expand the store’s departments. A full-service lumberyard (delivery is available), and an appliance section are a few of the new features; they also custom-mill beams and boards.
Syringa Wells Sanford hosted the Price is Right game segments using store products to challenge people to guess the relative pricing of various items. Wells said she likes events that get people into the store to see what they have. The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wells and Sanford encourage people to stop by and see what’s new.
An estimated 250 people joined them for the grand reopening during the weekend.
The raffle winners from the grand reopening were people who spent $50 or more. Five winners were chosen: E.D. Byler — Interstate battery; Berry — Milwaukee 1/2” compact drill; Carolyn Moore — Big Timber cooler full of goodies; John Roberts — Danby microwave; Tyrel Kangas — fire pit ring with 1/2 cord of firewood; and Jason Godwin — Boise Cascade cooler full of goodies.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday