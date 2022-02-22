KAMIAH — The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce will sponsor an Irish festival March 17-19 in downtown Kamiah.
Festivities begin with a traditional pub crawl March 17 in memory of Donald Brown and to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
On March 18, a teen dance will be held in the evening at the Upriver Youth Leadership Council Teen Center.
A Leprechaun Fun Run will begin March 19 followed by the Irish Festival Parade at 11 a.m. Irish music and dance, youth and adult outdoor Irish games, a car show, vendor booths and other events will be on hand.
During the evening, there will be an auction fundraiser.
Anyone wishing more information may contact Ruth Mohr at 208-926-7203.