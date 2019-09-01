KAMIAH — Stephen Rowe’s children stood on a trailer turned float-for-a-day waiting for the Kamiah BBQ Days parade to start.
Behind them was a construction paper logo of Rowe’s Blazing Grill, a restaurant he started in Kamiah with his wife in late June.
The family’s participation in the Saturday parade, he said, was an expression of the appreciation they have for how well they have been treated since relocating from Pocatello about two years ago.
“The community of Kamiah has welcomed us with open arms,” he said.
The Rowes were among dozens of Kamiah residents and others with connections to the town who participated in the annual parade that’s part of a weekend festival that’s in its 83rd year.
Some, like the Rowes, were relatively new. He was working at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center when he, his wife and their children looked at some pictures of north central Idaho online.
They thought the scenery looked beautiful, so much so, that he requested a transfer to Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino.
More recently, he made another big change to pursue a dream of being an entrepreneur. He quit his job and opened a restaurant, drawing on expertise his wife, Julianne Rowe, is gaining as she earns a bachelor’s degree from Lewis-Clark State College in business.
The eatery features bratwurst made from his own recipe, hamburgers and barbecue. It started as a food truck, but was so busy that within a month and a half of its debut he shifted to a brick and mortar location, at 607 Third St., in Kamiah.
Part of what his family likes about Kamiah is that they have made a lot of friends, including the Downes family.
Virgil Downes drove a pickup truck pulling the float that his wife, Chelle Downe, made for the restaurant. She spent less than $30 on supplies from a dollar store, using creative cheats such as cutting a plastic tablecloth into a fringe that hid the tires on the trailer. She squeezed the project in when her youngest child, a two-month-old infant, was napping.
Others in the parade had ties to Kamiah that go back for decades. Hiedi Harris, a stay-at-home mom in Nampa, organized the class of 2009 reunion float.
She attended school in Kamiah from the time she was in the fourth grade until her high school junior year, but had to finish online because family issues required her to go to work.
Even though she didn’t get to graduate with her classmates, they always made her feel welcome and comfortable.
They selected her to put together the float because her husband works for a rental company that provided some of the supplies for the parade entry.
More than half of them showed up Saturday and cooperated to put the final touches on the float, she said.
“We’re all just hanging out like we were in high school,” she said. “It was a good group.”
Just like Harris, Mike Corey’s links with Kamiah go back for decades.
He volunteered for the Kamiah Chamber to help with the event, taking a week of vacation from his jobs that include operating a lawn mowing service, working at a bowling alley and being an employee of an auctioneer service.
During that time, he assembled items like bicycles, a pink toy jeep with the Barbie logo and a hammock, all of which were donated for an auction that raises money for the free barbecue that’s part of the festival.
The barbecue is supported by businesses and individuals throughout the region who make contributions to the auction that raises thousands of dollars.
Any extra money not needed for the barbecue goes to other causes, such as a fund to fix a community pool that has been closed for five years because it leaks.
For Corey, the opportunity to help out and see other people in the community can’t happen frequently enough.
“I’d like to do this more often,” he said. “It’s fun.”
