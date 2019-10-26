Stories from this compilation are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — The Kamiah School District’s monthly board meeting Monday began with a public hearing concerning the fee increase for the 2019-20 admission prices for athletic events.
Considering the reality that sports officials have been steadily increasing their fees over the years, Kamiah Superintendent Steve Higgins asked the school board members how they felt about raising the ticket prices at the gate.
“The Whitepine League schools have not increased gate prices since the 2005-2006 school year,” said Higgins. “This year, officials’ game fees will increase by about 5 percent average for all sports. They are also set to increase 3 to 5 percent over the next two years.”
Higgins added that most schools in the area have already implemented the updated ticket prices, but in order to follow code, he wanted to hold a public hearing first to give patrons a chance to comment on the issue.
“I think $5 for attendance at a ballgame is sufficient,” said board member Herm Yates.
“For basketball, it’s roughly $300 a game for officials,” said KHS Principle Peggy Flerchinger, adding that referees for football are more expensive.
“I’ve been to lots of games where there weren’t refs and I’d be willing to pay an extra $1 to make sure there was officials’ quality (of the game); it’s horrible when they’re not,” added board member Brandaan DeGroot.
The vote to approve the fee increase for athletic ticket prices was passed 4-1, with Yates voting against it.
The new prices will take effect for the winter sports season and will be as follows: $6 for ages 18-54; $5 for grades 7-12; $4 for grades K-6; and senior citizens ages 55 and older will pay $5.
— Janene Engle, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Lamont marijuana grower permit deemed vested
COLFAX — A marijuana growing facility south of Lamont appears to be clear to pursue its operation after consideration by Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy on the matter of an I-502 fence being built before the county marijuana moratorium started.
Mark Storey, county public works director, noted to county commissioners Monday that the property owned by Zack Kennedy has an 1-502 sight-obscure fence, built in 2017, well before the March moratorium on additional marijuana business activity in the county.
He conferred with Tracy on Monday morning.
Tracy indicated to Storey that the time the fence was built would likely make it exempt from the moratorium.
Storey will now write a similar letter to Kennedy saying what he did for Pullman’s Selway Holdings LLC in August, which had been granted a county building permit for an 1-502 fence three months before the moratorium went into effect.
“The good news is there’s not a lot of houses out there,” said Storey, about the Lamont property.
Kennedy is not included in the roster of state-licensed growers posted by the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
The Selway Holdings operation outside Pullman has drawn extended public complaints from neighbors and others, which led to commissioners setting the six-month moratorium, then renewing it.
At the end of May, Selway Holdings sent a request to the county to re-examine if Selway has a “vested interest” in growing marijuana, because of their permit from last November for the special fence around their proposed growing facility.
Storey submitted the letter to commissioners and Tracy for review.
The Selway fence was deemed by Tracy as giving them some grandfathering, or vesting.
Similar to Zach Kennedy now, Storey sent a letter to Selway’s attorney in August stating that, after conferring with Tracy, Whitman County “has come to the conclusion that your legal arguments would be very likely to prevail.”
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday