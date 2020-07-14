PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was hospitalized in critical condition over the weekend after being hit in the head by a less-lethal round fired by a federal law enforcement officer, authorities said Monday.
The investigation into the shooting will be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy J. Williams said. He said his office would have no further comment.
“I want to make it very clear so that there’s no confusion,” Portland’s Democratic mayor, Ted Wheeler, said on Monday. “The serious injuries sustained by Donavan LaBella at the hands of a federal officer were unacceptable.”
Bystander videos show LaBella, 26, collapsing to the ground unconscious and bleeding profusely from the head after a federal officer outside the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse fired a less-lethal round at him. He was standing with both arms in the air holding a large speaker across the street from the courthouse when he was hit.
LaBella’s mother, Desiree LaBella, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that her son suffered facial and skull fractYures. He came out of surgery early Sunday morning and was responding to doctors.
“He was awake enough to give the OK to talk to me,” she said. “He’s had some facial reconstruction surgery. They’re just watching him right now.”
The incident was widely condemned in Portland, which has seen violent protests every night following the death in May of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Recent protests have focused almost entirely on federal property, and particularly the courthouse.
The Department of Homeland Security has deployed officers from more than a half-dozen federal law enforcement agencies and departments to quell the unrest in Portland.
Federal officers used tear gas over the weekend against protesters. The Portland Police Bureau is under a temporary federal court order that bans them from using tear gas unless they declare a riot — something the local police did multiple times before federal officers showed up.