Just hanging around

Jett Durfee, 6, left, and Abel Winner, 5, both of Clarkston, hang from playground equipment at Swallows Park in Clarkston on Wednesday afternoon. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw mostly sunny skies and a high of 68 on Wednesday, but today’s outlook calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 57, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Jett Durfee, 6, left, and Abel Winner, 5, both of Clarkston, hang from playground equipment at Swallows Park on Wednesday afternoon in Clarkston. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw mostly sunny skies and a high of 68 on Wednesday, but today’s outlook calls for a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 57, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

Tags