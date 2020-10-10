Four out of five counties in Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District are at too high a risk for COVID-19 infection to hold jury trials next week, though none was scheduled in the district for next week.
Infection rates for COVID-19 were too high based on judicial metrics put in place by the Idaho Supreme Court for jury trials to proceed in Clearwater, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties, said 2nd District Trial Court Administrator Roland Gammill.
No jury trials were scheduled in the entire district, so even though the COVID-19 infection rate was low enough for trials to proceed in Idaho County, none will take place, Gammill said Friday.
The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order Sept. 10 allowing criminal jury trials to proceed after Sept. 14. Civil jury trials will not be allowed to proceed until Dec. 1. The order requires the administrative judge to review COVID-19 cases by county each week to determine if criminal jury trials may proceed.
Each Friday, the district court evaluates the COVID-19 statistics to determine which counties in the 2nd District can hold jury trials. The Idaho Supreme Court worked with public health districts to develop a matrix of statistics based on population and new virus cases.
Gammill and 2nd District Administrative Judge Jay Gaskill receive a report from the Idaho Supreme Court each Thursday that used stats posted on the state’s COVID-19 website to guide the weekly decision on whether to hold jury trials in the counties.