Jury trial to begin for former Pullman officer

COLFAX — The jury selection began Monday for the trial of a former Pullman Police Department sergeant accused of sexual misconduct after an alleged incident with a Washington State University student last year.
Dan Hargraves pleaded not guilty to the charge and will appear for his trial this week in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax.
Hargraves was a 19-year veteran of the Pullman Police Department when he was arrested Oct. 30 after a nearly six-month investigation that began in April 2018. A WSU student alleged she was sexually assaulted by an officer who gave her a ride home in the early hours of March 31.
According to court documents, the woman allegedly performed oral sex on Hargraves while she was intoxicated in order to avoid arrest.
According to court documents, Hargraves first came into contact with the student on campus near midnight March 30. He directed her to get in the back seat of his police vehicle after observing her stumbling and appearing intoxicated. He allegedly drove the woman to her dorm and gave her a warning for her intoxication.
Later that night, at 12:45 a.m., Hargraves’ vehicle was observed on a surveillance camera driving down Linden Avenue toward the woman’s dorm, where Hargraves observed her standing outside her dorm again, court documents stated.
He allegedly told her he was going to take her to the police station. The woman reported Hargraves did not place handcuffs on her, but she thought she was going to be arrested at the station.
According to court documents, she was crying in the back seat and pleaded with Hargraves, saying, “I’ll do anything to not get arrested.”
Hargraves allegedly asked her: “What are you willing to do?”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Hargraves “opened her door and instructed her to get out and get on her knees.” The woman told police she had a “vague recollection of performing oral sex on Hargraves.”
After the alleged incident, the student reported it to the WSU Office of Equal Opportunity on April 5, which reported it to the WSU Police Department.
A forensic scientist allegedly found semen on the sleeve of her clothing that matched Hargraves’ DNA.
Hargraves resigned from the police department in November after his arrest.