GRANGEVILLE — A jury trial has been set for a 51-year-old Idaho County man accused of felony attempted strangulation.
Toby J. Reuter appeared before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice this week and pleaded innocent to the charge, originally filed Nov. 28. Reuter also pleaded innocent to felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors. A jury trial on the strangulation charge was scheduled for May 26. The drug charge is set for a jury trial June 2.
According to the criminal complaint, Reuter is alleged to have choked and attempted to strangle a woman, leaving marks and bruises on her neck. After his arrest, Reuter posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.
He is represented by Daren W. Fales, of Grangeville. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.