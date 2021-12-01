OROFINO — A jury trial was scheduled Tuesday for a 41-year-old man charged with three felony counts of battery and robbery in connection with an altercation at a Weippe bar on Nov. 2.
Jeremy Josh Barbee, address not given, appeared before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice on Tuesday and pleaded innocent to the charges. A jury trial was scheduled for Feb. 23 and bond remains at $100,000.
According to court records, Clearwater County Deputy Stephen Brookshire was called to the Elkhorn Tavern in Weippe at about 11 p.m. Nov. 2. Upon arrival, Brookshire saw Mitchel Richards lying on the floor of the bar in a puddle of blood. Richards’ eyes were swollen and he had a bloody nose.
Brookshire questioned witnesses at the bar, including Richards, who said Barbee initiated an unprovoked attack on Richards while Richards was playing a slot machine. According to reports, Barbee allegedly hit Richards and stabbed him with a pool cue, causing Richards to pass out. Richards claimed that while he was unconscious Barbee allegedly removed Richards’ wallet and stole $400.
Brookshire tracked down Barbee at a nearby residence and ultimately arrested him. While on the way to jail, Barbee kept banging his head against a screen in the patrol car, the court record said.
Along with the three felonies, Barbee is also charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He is being represented by William J. Fitzgerald. Clearwater County Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler is representing the state.