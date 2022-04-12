The Nez Perce County Courthouse was packed Monday morning with 100 potential jurors for the first-degree murder trial of 17-year-old Demetri Ewing.
Jury selection began at 9 a.m., and by 10:40 a.m., the 12 jurors and two alternates were agreed upon by the prosecution and defense. The jury consists of nine women and five men.
Jurors completed a questionnaire that was given to them April 1. The 14 jurors were selected and no objections were given by the state or defense.
Ewing was in the courthouse wearing a white shirt with a dark blue tie and khaki pants, and had his hair pulled back in a braid. He is represented by defense attorneys Lawrence Moran and Greg Rauch. Ewing is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021, and has pleaded not guilty.
The prosecution is led by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith. District Judge Jay Gaskill is presiding over the trial.
Gaskill gave the jury instructions for the trial before releasing them until 9 a.m. today.
The state will give opening statements, as well as the defense attorneys, unless they choose not to do so. Prosecutors will then present their case with evidence. The defense can offer a rebuttal for the evidence and then give its case. Then both sides will offer final arguments.
The trial is expected to last for almost two weeks and opening arguments will begin today.
According to Lewiston police, Demetri Ewing, along with his father, Clyde Ewing, allegedly rode bicycles to Johns’ Seventh Avenue residence in Lewiston from the Hacienda Lodge in Clarkston and entered the home while wearing dark clothing and masks. Once inside, they allegedly shot Johns to death in his living room, then fled the scene. Investigators allege a dispute over a stolen backpack and gun may be what led to the shooting. No murder weapon has been found.
The trial for Clyde Ewing for first-degree murder in the same case is scheduled to begin May 16.
