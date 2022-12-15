Jury finds sheriff not guilty of false reporting

TACOMA — A jury acquitted a Washington county sheriff Wednesday in a case involving his confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.

The six-member male and nearly all-white jury found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on misdemeanor false-reporting charges, The Seattle Times reported. The jury deliberated much of Wednesday before returning the unanimous verdict.

