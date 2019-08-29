SPOKANE — A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of a nephew of Montana Sen. Jon Tester.
John A. Radavich, 25, was convicted Wednesday in Robert Tester’s death, the Spokesman-Review reported.
Robert Tester, 35, was stabbed with a sword and beaten to death on Sept. 5, 2016, at his home near Spangle, a small town just south of Spokane.
Tester’s daughter, who was 8 at the time, called her grandmother to say that a man she didn’t know had broken into their home and killed her father.
Spokane County deputies arrived to find a blood trail leading from Tester’s bedroom throughout the house. Tester had suffered dozens of blunt-force and stab wounds, including a blow to the back of his head by a firewood-splitting maul.