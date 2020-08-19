ASOTIN — A 38-year-old Clarkston man was found guilty of first-degree child molestation and first-degree attempted child molestation following a two-day jury trial in Asotin County.
Jason D. Waits, who was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl in 2019, was represented by Clarkston attorney Vic Bottomly. Prosecutor Ben Nichols handled the case on behalf of the state.
“I’d like to thank the jury,” Nichols said. “I know this was a difficult case that involved a very young victim. The jury had to listen to some harsh details, and I know it was not easy, but we all appreciate the work that they did.”
The trial was conducted late last week at the Asotin County Fire District building on Appleside Boulevard to allow more room for social distancing. Superior Court Judge David Frazier of Whitman County presided over the case.
After deliberations, the jury determined Waits was innocent on a charge of first-degree attempted rape of a child. He will be sentenced on the two felony convictions after a court date is set during his next appearance Aug. 31.
Waits was ordered to undergo a pre-sentence investigation, and will remain in custody of the Asotin County Jail.