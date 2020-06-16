LAPWAI — A Juneteenth Celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lapwai City Park.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the day the last slaves in the country were freed, on June 19, 1865, in Texas.
The Lapwai event will feature speakers, vendors and performers. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and remain 6 feet apart. Lapwai City Park is located at 315 S. Main St.
Those seeking more information can contact Mikailah Thompson at mikailahthompson@gmail.com or (208) 792-1691 or Tre Miles-Williams at tremiles@icloud.com or (208) 790-9208.
Juneteenth is recognized as a state holiday or day of observance in 47 states, including Idaho and Washington. On Monday morning, Idaho Gov. Brad Little participated in a Juneteenth celebration and proclamation signing event in front of the Idaho Black History Museum in Boise.