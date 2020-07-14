Julie Crea selected as LCSC vice president for finance, administration

Lewis-Clark State College selected one of its employees as its new vice president for finance and administration.
Julie Crea, an LCSC employee of 21 years, started in her new position Monday. Crea will oversee the budget office, the controller’s office, human resources, purchasing and other areas of the college’s operations.
“I am extremely excited for this new opportunity and to continue working with such a great administrative services team,” Crea said in a news release. “I am honored that the LC community has chosen me for this position, and I look forward to supporting the success of our institution in this new role.”
Crea, who started her LCSC career in 1999 as a customer service representative for workforce training, was one of three finalists for the position. She’s also served as an administrative assistant and help desk supervisor in the information technology department.
Crea became the administrative assistant in administrative services and director of the Student Union Building. She later took over as director of administrative auxiliary services, and in 2017 was named the senior director for budget and financial planning.
“Dr. Crea rose to the top of a narrowed field of three strong finalists,” said President Cynthia Pemberton. “Her knowledge, skills and expertise, along with her can-do attitude and abilities make her the right choice at the right time for LC State. I am very much looking forward to our continued work together, and have every confidence Dr. Crea will rise to the challenges associated with this next level of leadership on behalf of LC State.”
Crea has an associate degree in business management, a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate degree in political science.