JULIAETTA — Juliaetta native and graduating high school senior Mina Sandino is leaving a unique parting gift to the town she’s called home her entire life — a wall-sized mural portraying the town’s history large enough to be seen from the highway running through town.
Sandino describes the mural, located on the city shop next to Juliaetta City Hall on State Highway 3, as a picturesque postcard kind of scene. “Welcome to Juliaetta” is spelled out in huge letters across the top of a landscape featuring the town’s old train depot and a pair of silhouettes meant to be the two girls from whom the town takes its name, among other images.
She said what began as a required assignment for graduation quickly became a project of passion.
“I definitely put my heart and soul into it,” Sandino said. “It started off as just a giant project that I have to do to graduate, and then as I went along learning about it and just actually making it — it really became a part of me.”
Juliaetta Mayor Richard Groseclose, who was Sandino’s mentor for the project, said he was pleased and impressed with her work — particularly her artistic skill. Groseclose, who has been mayor for five years and sat on the city council for 36 years before that, said he lives down the street from Sandino and has known her most of her life. He said she has grown into a formidable young woman, and her artwork is a moving tribute to the town that raised her.
“She’s done a beautiful job of representing the town from years past in the early 1900s to now. She spent a lot of time on drawing it all out, and she did this all on her own,” Groseclose said. “She drew it and painted it, and she did a beautiful job. I’m pretty proud of her and what she’s done here (as) just a senior in high school.”
Groseclose said he and his mentee plan to install a light above the mural to illuminate and highlight the artwork in the evening.
Sandino said it is her hope that her piece inspires more interest in the town’s history.
“A lot of people are more visual learners, and obviously looking at a big giant pretty picture is going to be more fun than reading about history in a textbook,” she said. “It’s kind of just this passive way of learning — if you drive by this every day, you might see something new and question it and ask somebody and might learn something from it.”
The piece could be interpreted as a “farewell” to her hometown, but Sadino said it’s more like a “see you later.” She said she plans to study law at the University of Idaho in the fall but doesn’t have dreams of big city life.
“I’d love to stay here. It’s difficult with the lawyer profession, because it kind of goes hand in hand with the big city, but I just love it here,” she said. “The small town where everybody knows each other — it’s just friendlier and I love being out in nature; that’s why I incorporated a whole bunch of nature into my mural actually.”
