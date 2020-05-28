Shifting rail cars hit a fisherman’s backpack, knocking him from a railroad bridge to the rocks below near the confluence of the Potlatch and Clearwater rivers Wednesday morning.
Phillip E. Brown, 42, of Juliaetta, was just getting on the bridge when a conductor with the BC & CM Railroad reconnected some standing rail cars on the bridge. The rail cars shifted. As they moved, they made contact with the backpack Brown was wearing and pushed him off the bridge, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Patrol Sgt. Patrick Santos said in a written news release.
Brown fell about 20 to 25 feet onto rocks below, sustaining injuries to his face and legs, Santos said.
At 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was called about an unknown problem in the Arrow Highline area off Idaho State Highway 3. Callers said they could hear someone yelling for help, Santos said.
A registered nurse in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Nezbeth Leonard, one of the people who called the sheriff’s office, located Brown and rendered assistance until medics arrived, Santos said.
Deputies arrived on scene to find Leonard with Brown, and they directed medics to the location. The investigation shows that BC & CM Railroad had been moving cars up and down the tracks starting at about 9 a.m. Conductors were removing rail cars from the line, and some of the rail cars were on the bridge near Arrow Highline Road, Santos said.
“The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Mrs. Leonard for stepping in when needed to assist a person who was injured,” Santos said. “We would also like to remind the public that fishing off a train bridge is dangerous and can constitute trespassing.”
Brown was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center by ambulance. He was in fair condition Wednesday afternoon.