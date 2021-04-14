A 38-year-old Juliaetta man was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at people Thursday night at Bottoms Up bar in Juliaetta and then firing five rounds into the air at the corner of Third and Main streets near the bar.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Latah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachary Williams on Friday at his Juliaetta apartment for suspicion of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disturbing the peace.
Deputies initially responded to the area after multiple gunshots were reported Thursday night in Juliaetta, the affidavit said.
Witnesses said Williams pulled a handgun out and pointed it at people during a disturbance at the bar, the affidavit said. It said Williams left the bar and witnesses heard gunshots outside. A deputy located five spent 9 mm handgun casings at the Third and Main streets intersection.
Williams denied having the gun at the bar, displaying it or firing shots outside, the affidavit said. He told a deputy he was at the bar and that a man punched him on the forehead before Williams left for his apartment.
During a search of Williams’ residence, a deputy located 14 firearms, including a 9 mm handgun.
Williams made his initial appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court on Monday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 6 in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.
In Idaho, the maximum punishment for aggravated assault is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Latah County Public Defender Deborah McCormick is listed as Williams’ attorney. Williams is no longer in jail, according to the Latah County Jail roster.