Police allege a Juliaetta man swerved at his former girlfriend several times while he was driving a 1995 Buick Lesabre and she was walking away from him Saturday night.
Bailey C. Johnston, 18, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police reported that Johnston and the alleged victim were parked along the train tracks near the Clearwater River along East Main Street in Lewiston discussing their relationship. The two began to argue and Johnston told the alleged victim to get out of the car and walk home, court records said.
Police allege that Johnston punched a train, then got into the car and began driving toward the alleged victim, swerving at her. The alleged victim used the train tracks as a barrier between her and the car, court records said.
The alleged victim later told police she was afraid he was going to either hit her with the car or get out of the car to grab and hurt her, court records said.
The alleged victim ran away and called police from a house on 23rd Street, court records said.
Johnston was later arrested after a traffic stop in Shari’s restaurant parking lot, court records said.
The maximum penalty for aggravated assault in Idaho is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert released Johnston from Nez Perce County Jail with pretrial conditions.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing for April 8 in the case.