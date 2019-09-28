JULIAETTA — An early-morning crash sent a 25-year-old Clarkston man to the hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and rolled about 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Michael S. Maurer was traveling south on Highway 3 about 4 miles south of Juliaetta when the vehicle he was driving left the west side of the road, rolled at least twice and came to rest on its top.
Maurer, who reportedly was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the driver’s side window of the silver 2005 Buick Century, according to the Idaho State Police.
Maurer was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.