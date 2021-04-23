JULIAETTA — A 20-acre fire threatened as many as 20 structures Wednesday near Juliaetta, but none were damaged.
The fire started around noon and was smoldering as of early Thursday afternoon, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. Evacuations were not necessary, and there were no injuries.
A helicopter dropped water where it was burning in steep, rocky terrain.
The Idaho Department of Lands, Juliaetta Volunteer Fire Department, Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Nez Perce Tribe Forestry and Fire Management worked to extinguish the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
“It is unusual to have conditions so dry at this point in the spring,” said Mike McManus, Juliaetta fire incident commander. “We have seen an increase in fire starts, and we ask the public to be very careful with burning. This fire was burning across rocks, and it is uncharacteristic for a fire to be able to burn like that at this point in the season.”