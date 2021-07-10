The city of Juliaetta has been awarded a $4.3 mil-lion state construction loan for work on its wastewater plant.
The money will be used to rehabilitate and replace the lift station and to install new equipment such as headworks, aeration and secondary clarifiers, dewatering equipment, temperature and flow monitoring controls, backup generators, composite samplers and temperature treatment.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality authorized the low-interest loan through its revolving loan fund, which in turn is financed through annual grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Because the cost of residential wastewater service for Juliaetta customers exceeds 1.5 percent of median household income, the city qualifies for a disadvantaged loan. The 30-year loan has a flat 1.75 percent interest rate and $542,491 in principal forgiveness.
That represents more than $1 million in savings when compared to the average cost of a municipal general obligation bond, according to an Idaho DEQ news release.