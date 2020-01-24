Judge weighs U.S.-Mexico wall funding

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border.
U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein said Thursday she hoped to rule within a few weeks on the state’s challenge to the administration. An appeals court ruling expected soon in a similar challenge could take precedence over her decision.
Washington is far from the U.S.-Mexico border, but Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that the state nevertheless would be harmed if the administration’s plans go forward. The Pentagon has shifted $3.6 billion from military construction projects — one of them in Washington state — to build 175 miles of border fencing in four states.
Losing that construction money — $89 million for a pier at Naval Base Kitsap west of Seattle — would cost the state $2.6 million in tax revenue over the next two years, and that’s enough to give Washington standing to challenge the administration’s plans in court, Ferguson said.
Lawyers for Washington and the Justice Department argued the case before Rothstein on Thursday amid fast-moving developments in the case. The Sierra Club has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a related challenge to issue an order by today blocking the government from using the money. Meanwhile, the government is already working on sections of the wall and is planning to break ground as soon as today on other sections, near El Paso, Texas, and Yuma, Ariz..
Meanwhile, the administration has recently said it is now seeking to build an additional 270 miles of barriers.