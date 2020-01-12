SEATTLE — Wolf advocates seeking to halt the Washington Department Fish and Wildlife from shooting wolves to protect livestock have suffered another legal setback.
The Capital Press reported King County Superior Court Judge John McHale on Friday dismissed claims that Fish and Wildlife’s lethal-control policy violates the State Environmental Policy Act.
McHale’s ruling mirrored one in November by a Thurston County judge presiding over a similar lawsuit in Washington.
Fish and Wildlife wolf policy leader Donny Martorello said the department prefers to develop wolf policy outside courtrooms and that this decision lets them continue to do that.
Jonathon Bashford, an attorney for the wolf advocates who brought the lawsuit, said they are reviewing the ruling and exploring their options.