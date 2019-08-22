Judge to decide on Walmart arrest case

ASOTIN — An Asotin County judge plans to issue a written decision on motions stemming from an arrest at the Clarkston Walmart that went viral on social media.
In the latest hearing on the city of Clarkston’s case against Mark A. Domino, District Court Judge Tina Kernan said she plans to review all of the case law cited, watch body camera videos of the arrest and render a decision as soon as possible.
Domino, 52, has asked the court to dismiss the case, saying he was detained on faulty information, and it was within his rights to refuse to provide his identification to officers while walking to his motorcycle after his shift at Walmart ended.
The city prosecutor’s intern, Alex Zollinger, said there is probable cause to back up the charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer, and the case should move forward. Prosecutor Todd Richardson, who filed the charges, was in a mediation and could not attend the hearing.
According to court documents, Clarkston police arrived on the scene shortly after a caller reported seeing a black man open three doors of a car in the Walmart parking lot. However, a Whitcom dispatcher mistakenly told officers a black man was spotted opening the doors of three cars.
Domino said the car in question belonged to him, and he actually opened two doors of the vehicle before walking toward his motorcycle. It was sitting in the parking lot because his wife had driven the car to the store that day.
“There’s nothing suspicious about a person opening the doors of his own vehicle,” said Domino, who is representing himself.
Zollinger said “it’s unfortunate dispatch got the information slightly incorrect,” but that doesn’t erase Domino’s behavior during questioning by police. The defendant was uncooperative, belligerent and struggled with officers, and that’s why he ended up with charges, Zollinger said.
Domino said he didn’t have time to get belligerent. As soon as he asked why he was being detained and refused to hand over his identification, the officer told him to put his hands behind his back.
“As long as I wasn’t hostile, threatening or trying to flee, he had no right to detain me,” Domino told the judge. “Was I loud? Yes. I needed people to hear this and film this. They were attacking me.”
In addition, Domino presented a 2017 Court of Appeals case out of Wapato, Wash., where an obstruction conviction was overturned after judges determined passive resistance to an investigatory stop is not a crime.
Zollinger said the city’s position is police had a lawful right to detain Domino, based on the 911 caller’s description and the information they received from dispatch. The defendant refused to allow his hands to be cuffed, grappled with officers and eventually had to be subdued with a stun gun because he wouldn’t comply with orders.
Kernan said she wants to take a closer look at all of the evidence and case law before making a ruling.
“I will do my best to do it quickly,” the judge said.
