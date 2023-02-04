Church flouts mask order; 3 arrested

Gabe Rench, center, is escorted to a patrol car after being arrested during the psalm sing outside Moscow City Hall.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

MOSCOW — Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow.

U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet.

