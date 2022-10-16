Judge sets the bail for custodian accused of voyeurism at $500,000

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Wash., school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000.

James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.

