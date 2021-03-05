ASOTIN — The trial for former Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina has been postponed.
Gallina, who is accused of sexual misconduct in Asotin County, was supposed to go to trial April 5. After an informal hearing was conducted this week with Walla Walla Judge Brandon Johnson, court officials said a new start date has yet to be determined.
The trial, which is expected to take about three to four weeks, will be held in Asotin County. After the state and defense compare available calendar dates, the judge will make rulings on previous motions and make a decision on when the trial will start.