A federal judge reinstated temporary Endangered Species Act protections for wolverines while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determines if the elusive animal should be listed as threatened.
It’s a decision the agency has struggled with for more than a decade — sometimes supporting protections and other times saying they are not necessary.
Wildlife officials believe there are 250 to 300 wolverines in the northern tier of the contiguous United States. That includes animals in Idaho, Montana, Washington and Oregon. Wolverines require healthy snowpacks that persist late into the spring and don’t like development or persistent human presence.
Between February and May, females den and raise kits in the snowfields that cling to mountain peaks. Scientists have documented those sites are disappearing as the climate warms and spring snowmelt accelerates. But federal officials say some research has documented wolverines denning in areas without persistent snowcover.
They cited that as a reason not to protect the animals in 2020. They made the same decision in 2008 but reversed course in 2010, saying protections were warranted but would be put on hold as the agency worked on higher-priority species.
In 2013, the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to list wolverines as threatened, then flip-flopped a year later, saying the threats it identified were not as significant as once thought. Environmental groups sued and a federal judge ordered the agency to reconsider.
It did, leading to the 2020 decisions ESA protections were not needed.
The environmental groups, which include the Idaho Conservation League, Defenders of Wildlife, Center for Biological Diversity and others, sued again. They said the agency made several errors in its decision, including not using the best available science.
A short time later, the Fish and Wildlife Service asked to voluntarily reconsider but said it wanted to leave its decision not to protect wolverines on the books pending a final decision. The environmental groups disagreed and said wolverines should be classified as a candidate species and receive interim ESA protections until a decision is made.
Judge Donald Malloy, of Missoula, agreed with the plaintiffs in an order issued Wednesday. That means federal agencies like the U.S. Forest Service must now consider if proposed actions will harm wolverines or their habitat before implementing projects in areas where the animals live.
Brad Smith, of the Idaho Conservation League, said Fish and Wildlife Service officials have dragged their feet and ignored science showing the animals need protection. He said the top threats faced by wolverines are climate change, and motorized and non motorized recreation.
He said Idaho is the kind of place wolverines can potentially flourish if recreation is properly managed and climate change is held in check.
“Idaho has a substantial amount of habitat because we have all these mountainous regions with (plenty of) snow in the winter time,” he said.
The agency is expected to take up to 18 months to determine how it will proceed.
