VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge ordered a competency evaluation Wednesday for Michael Murrah, the Vancouver man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife in November while their child was in the house.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29 to review the evaluation. His trial date is on hold in the meantime.
Murrah, 45, previously pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to first-degree domestic violence murder. He is being held on $2 million bail.
Vancouver police responded around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 to the 2400 block of F Street in the Arnada neighborhood after a neighbor called 911 to report Monica “Star” Murrah, 45, had been stabbed. Police found Michael Murrah outside of the house with what appeared to be blood on his hands and a knife, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Star Murrah was found inside with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso. She was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center where she died from her injuries.