Judge faults Postmaster General in mail delays

A U.S. Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021.

 AP Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a worrisome slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions delayed mail deliveries and that he acted without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Recommended for you