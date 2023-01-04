Judge extends freeze on Oregon gun law

FILE - Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. An Oregon judge is continuing to freeze the part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure that requires a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

 AP Andrew Selsky

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge on Tuesday declined to lift his order that temporarily freezes part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred.

Harney County Judge Robert S. Raschio previously dealt a blow to gun control advocates when he put all other elements of the tough new law on hold, including a permit-to-purchase provision and a ban on high-capacity magazines.

Tags

Recommended for you